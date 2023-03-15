Multibagger stock rises nearly 2% after promoters releases pledged shares1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 12:10 PM IST
- The stock of Vedanta Resources has delivered multibagger returns to investors in three years
Shares of billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources Ltd on Wednesday gained nearly 2 per cent after the mining giant said it has repaid $100 million to Standard Chartered Bank via release of encumbrance on 10 March, 2023.
