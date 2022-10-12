Multibagger stock revises record date for bonus share issue. Details here2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 10:56 AM IST
- Multibagger small-cap stock has revised record date for bonus share issue to 15th October 2022
Listen to this article
Bonus shares in October 2022: The board of directors of Veeram Securities Ltd has revised record date for bonus share issue. The small-cap company board has now fixed 15th October 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares instead of 14th October 2022. The bonus shares will be issued on ex-date basis and shareholders of the company will be given one bonus share for holding every two shares of the company. This means, the company has announced bonus shares in 1:2 ratio.