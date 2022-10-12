Bonus shares in October 2022: The board of directors of Veeram Securities Ltd has revised record date for bonus share issue. The small-cap company board has now fixed 15th October 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares instead of 14th October 2022. The bonus shares will be issued on ex-date basis and shareholders of the company will be given one bonus share for holding every two shares of the company. This means, the company has announced bonus shares in 1:2 ratio.

As per the information available on BSE, "Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, VEERAM SECURITIES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date of 15/10/2022." The BSE notice further informs that bonus shares will be issued on ex-bonus basis instead of its earlier fixed record date of 14th October 2022. This means the small-cap stock will trade ex-bonus on 14th October 2022 instead of 13th October 2022.

Informing Indian stock market exchanges in regard to revision of record date for bonus share issue, Veeram Securities Ltd said, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the company has fixed Saturday, 15 October, 2022 as the “Record Date" for determining the eligibility of members for the purpose of Bonus Issue of the equity shares of the company for face value of Rs.10 /- each subject to in-principal approval of BSE Limited."

Veeram Securities share are one of the stock split stocks in 2022. The small-cap stock had traded ex-split on 18th April 2022. In Q4FY22, the board of directors of the company had announced stock split in the ratio of 1:5, which means one share of the company having face value of ₹10 was subdivided into 5 shares with a face value of ₹2 per equity share.

Veeram Securities share price history

In last one month, this small-cap stock has remained under base building mode. However, in last six months, this stock has surged from around ₹20 to ₹33 apiece levels, logging around 65 per cent rise in this time. In last one year, this small-cap stock has delivered near 30 per cent return to its shareholders. However, in last 5 years, this small-cap stock has surged from around ₹6.25 apiece levels to ₹33 per share levels, delivering around 425 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. So, this bonus giving stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years.