Multibagger stock revises record date for bonus share issue. Details here

Veeram Securities share price history

In last one month, this small-cap stock has remained under base building mode. However, in last six months, this stock has surged from around ₹20 to ₹33 apiece levels, logging around 65 per cent rise in this time. In last one year, this small-cap stock has delivered near 30 per cent return to its shareholders. However, in last 5 years, this small-cap stock has surged from around ₹6.25 apiece levels to ₹33 per share levels, delivering around 425 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. So, this bonus giving stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years.