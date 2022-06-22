Multibagger stock: Ventura Securities sees huge upside in this engineering share

Multibagger stock: Pitti Engineering shares have been giving strong return to its shareholders for years. It is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 and it has been giving strong upside in 2022 as well. However, the stock has gone through profit-taking phase in last few sessions, which Ventura Securities sees as an opportunity for positional investors. They believe that Pitti Engineering share price may go up to ₹550 in long term from current price of ₹281 apiece levels on NSE. So, if we go by Ventura Securities research report, Pitti Engineering is expected to emerge as one of the multibagger stocks for 2022.

