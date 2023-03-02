Multibagger stock rallies over 116% in 10 months since IPO; more upside seen
- Venus Pipes shares made their stock market debut in May last year and given multibagger return since listing
Analysts at Nuvama Research recently interacted with Arun Kothari, Managing Director of Venus Pipes and therefore in a report the brokerage highlighted that Venus is on track to treble capacity to 33.6 ktpa by Q1FY24E. It believes that strong balance sheet despite heavy capex and FCF (post capex) beginning FY25E are the key positives for the company.
