Multibagger stock trades near record high; over 40% rally seen1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 12:45 PM IST
The brokerage has initiated coverage on the multibagger stock Venus Pipes with a Buy rating
Venus Pipes' products have wide application in sectors such as chemicals, engineering, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, power, food processing, paper, and oil & gas. Its ongoing expansion would raise its capacity to 33.6 ktpa along with backward integration of 9.6 ktpa (piercing line to manufacture hollow pipes from stainless steel round bars), as per brokerage Antique Stock Broking.
