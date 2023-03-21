Multibagger stock trades near record high; over 40% rally seen

Venus Pipes shares made their stock market debut in May last year and the stock has given multibagger return by rallying more than 119% in the last 11 months since its listing on the stock exchanges, from its initial public offering (IPO) issue price of ₹326 per share to currently hovering over ₹729, implying more than 40% upside potential from current stock level. The stock is trading near its all-time high level of ₹774 it had hit in November 2022.