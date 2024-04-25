Multibagger Stock: Vijay Kedia backed TAC Infosec share price jumps over 400% in less than one month of listing
Since its debut on the NSE SME on April 5, Vijay Kedia backed TAC Infosec share price has surged by more than 400% in less than a month. As of right now, the investors who received shares would have earned about ₹6.36 lakhs. TAC Infosec share price today were locked at 10% upper circuit, the stock opened at ₹518 apiece on NSE, it touched an intraday high of ₹530.05 and an intraday low of ₹509.
