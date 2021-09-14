Multibagger stock: Year 2021 is full of such stocks that have given more than 100 per cent return to its shareholders. However, in this list of multibagger stocks 2021, there are some stocks that have yielded more than 300 per cent return in less than 9 months time-horizon. Elecon Engineering Company share is one such stock. The industrial equipment manufacturer company is one of the two new stocks that Vijay Kedia added in his portfolio in April to June 2021 quarter. This Vijay Kedia portfolio stock had closed at ₹42.60 on 31st December 2020 and on 13th September 2021, it closed at ₹175.95 per equity mark at NSE — rising 4.13 times in the year 2021.

Elecon Engineering Company share price history

As per the share price history of this Vijay Kedia stock, it has started giving upside move after profit-booking for a fortnight. The stock has shot up around 3.5 per cent upside in the last 5 trade sessions while in the last one month; it went down around 1.5 per cent. But, in the last 6 months, this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock has given multibagger return of near 170 per cent. However, in Year to Date (YTD) terms, the stock has delivered around 315 per cent return after rising from ₹42.60 per equity share levels to ₹175.95 per stock mark.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock, 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹2.70 lakh today. However, if an investor had bought this Vijay Kedia share at the close price of 31st December 2020, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4.13 lakh today.

Elecon Engineering Company share price outlook

Speaking on Elecon Engineering Company share price target; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The stock looks bullish on technical chart pattern. It may soon give a breakout at ₹185 and then go on to hit ₹225. So, one can buy this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock at current price for the target of ₹225 maintaining stop loss at ₹165."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.