Multibagger stock Vinyl Chemicals declares dividend of ₹10, scrip up over 650% in 3 years2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 02:44 PM IST
Small-cap firm Vinyl Chemicals (India), which operates in the chemical industry, released its Q4 results.
Small-cap firm Vinyl Chemicals (India), which operates in the chemical industry, released its Q4 results. In its present operations, the company trades chemicals, specifically Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM).
