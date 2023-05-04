Multibagger stock Vinyl Chemicals declares dividend of 10, scrip up over 650% in 3 years

“Out of Current Year's profit, the Board recommended payment of Total Dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share of Re.1/- comprising of Normal Dividend of Rs.5/- per equity share and a Special Dividend of Rs.5/- per equity share (previous year Rs. 10/- per equity share comprising of Normal Dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share and a Special Dividend of Rs.5/- per equity share) aggregating to Rs. 18,33,71,110/- (Previous Year Rs. 18,33,71,110) on 1,83,37,111 equity share of Re.1/- each. Subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM), the above dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company on the date of AGM to be held on 8th August, 2023, on or after 14th August, 2023. In respect of shares held in electronic form the dividend will be payable on the basis of beneficial ownership as on 26th July, 2023 as may be furnished by the depositories to the Company," said Vinyl Chemicals in a stock exchange filing.