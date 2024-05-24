Multibagger stock: Voltamp Transformers climbs over 370% in just 16 months, up more than 2900% in 11 years
Voltamp Transformers has emerged as a major wealth creator with shares surging nearly 375% since February 2023. Notably, out of the last 16 months (including May), the stock finished 14 in the green.
In the world of investments, small-cap stocks often symbolise both volatility and opportunity. These companies, with smaller market capitalisations compared to their larger counterparts, can deliver surprises to investors willing to navigate the unpredictable terrain of the stock market.
