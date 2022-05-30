Multibagger stock may rally more as brokerages raise target price

“After a bumpy FY22, we argue FY23 should mark an acceleration from unorganised trucking to organised. And VRL’s planned fleet addition should further unleash its full potential in FY23/24. All in all, we are raising FY23/24E PAT by 5%/2% and target one-year forward PE to 22x," the note stated. Edelweiss has retained buy tag on the stock and raised target price to ₹750 (up from ₹600).

