Multibagger stock: Waaree Renewable Technologies soars 5% on ₹990 crore order win
Waaree Renewable Technologies shares surged by 5% to ₹4,650 apiece after securing a significant contract for a 980 MWp solar power plant. The company's unexecuted order book now stands at 2.141 GW, reflecting its strong growth in the renewable energy sector.
Waaree Renewable Technologies, the solar EPC arm of Waaree Group, saw its shares surge by 5% to ₹4,650 each in today's intraday trading. This increase followed the company securing a significant Letter of Award (LOA) for executing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) duties for a solar power plant of 980 MWp.
