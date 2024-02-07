Multibagger stock: Websol Energy Systems shares zoomed over 1700% in 5 years; gave 5000% returns in last decade
Looking at its calendar-year performances, the stock finished positively in 6 out of last 10 years. Notably, it generated multibagger returns in all these six years, with CY21 leading at a gain of 242%, followed by CY17, CY15, and CY23 with gains of over 166%, 158%, and 157%, respectively.
Investing in the stock market has long been recognised as a pathway to potential wealth creation. One of the fundamental principles of investing in the stock market is the importance of time. The ability to identify and hold onto promising stocks over an extended period of time can yield significant returns.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started