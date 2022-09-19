Multibagger stock surges near 52-week high after 'significant' order for US project1 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 02:04 PM IST
- Welspun Corp announced that it has secured a significant order for a Carbon Capture Pipeline project in the US
Listen to this article
Shares of Welspun Corp surged more than 6% to ₹262 apiece on the BSE, trading near its 52-week high level of ₹267, in Monday's trading session after the company announced that it has secured a significant order for a Carbon Capture Pipeline project in the United States (US).