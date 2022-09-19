“Welspun is pleased to announce it has secured a significant order for a Carbon Capture Pipeline project in the United States. This order is for supply of 785 miles (1,256 KM) or 100,000 MT (approximately) of High Frequency Induction Welding (HFIW) pipes, and would be used for transporting captured carbon dioxide. The pipes for this order will be produced from our Little Rock plant in the U.S. and the same will be executed in FY 23‐24," the company informed in an exchange filing over the weekend.