What if you had bought Indian Hotels shares instead of taking a vacation

Tata Group-backed Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has emerged as a multi-bagger as its shares hit a fresh 52-week high on Thursday. IHCL is into the Indian hospitality business. Imagine, if rather than taking a vacation, you would have invested the money in IHCL shares a year ago. By today, investors would be sitting on triple-digit growth in their wealth. Or better, if invested in the shares two years ago, then investors would be garnering more than a 3-folds jump in their wealth. Riding on the back of the latest strong bull run, the shares of IHCL have now given more than 100% return to investors in a year. Not just this, there is a huge potential in IHCL shares ahead as demand trends remain intact in the second quarter of FY23.

