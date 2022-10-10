Triveni Turbine holds a leadership position in manufacturing industrial steam turbines in India. Triveni which is a midcap stock on Monday rose by more than 5% before correcting. Currently, the stock is a little over 4% away from breaching its highest level which was recorded earlier this month. In the post-pandemic era, Triveni stocks have spun fortunes and there is more potential for upside in this multi-bagger. Investors' wealth has risen by more than 5-folds in less than three years. Stock brokerage Centrum is optimistic about Triveni stocks and has given a 'buy' rating.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}