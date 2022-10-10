In a year, the shares have risen by over 55%. The shares were around ₹168 levels on October 11, 2021. But from March 25, 2020, when the first nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic, Triveni shares have given goliath returns by 397.23% as of now.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Triveni Turbine holds a leadership position in manufacturing industrial steam turbines in India. Triveni which is a midcap stock on Monday rose by more than 5% before correcting. Currently, the stock is a little over 4% away from breaching its highest level which was recorded earlier this month. In the post-pandemic era, Triveni stocks have spun fortunes and there is more potential for upside in this multi-bagger. Investors' wealth has risen by more than 5-folds in less than three years. Stock brokerage Centrum is optimistic about Triveni stocks and has given a 'buy' rating.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Triveni Turbine holds a leadership position in manufacturing industrial steam turbines in India. Triveni which is a midcap stock on Monday rose by more than 5% before correcting. Currently, the stock is a little over 4% away from breaching its highest level which was recorded earlier this month. In the post-pandemic era, Triveni stocks have spun fortunes and there is more potential for upside in this multi-bagger. Investors' wealth has risen by more than 5-folds in less than three years. Stock brokerage Centrum is optimistic about Triveni stocks and has given a 'buy' rating.
On BSE, Triveni shares ended at ₹260.80 apiece up by 3%. During the day, the stock climbed by at least 5.4% with an intraday high of ₹266.95 apiece. At the current closing, the company's market cap is around ₹8,431.81 crore.
On BSE, Triveni shares ended at ₹260.80 apiece up by 3%. During the day, the stock climbed by at least 5.4% with an intraday high of ₹266.95 apiece. At the current closing, the company's market cap is around ₹8,431.81 crore.
Last week, Triveni shares hit a 52-week high of ₹271.90 apiece on October 4. The shares have been in a volatile tone since then.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Last week, Triveni shares hit a 52-week high of ₹271.90 apiece on October 4. The shares have been in a volatile tone since then.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
But Triveni has emerged as a star stock both on a short-term and long-term basis. In the second quarter of FY23 (July to September), Triveni shares climbed by about 50.5%.
But Triveni has emerged as a star stock both on a short-term and long-term basis. In the second quarter of FY23 (July to September), Triveni shares climbed by about 50.5%.
In a year, the shares have risen by over 55%. The shares were around ₹168 levels on October 11, 2021. But from March 25, 2020, when the first nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic, Triveni shares have given goliath returns by 397.23% as of now. Investors' wealth has skyrocketed by nearly 5 times between March 25, 2020, to October 10, 2022.
In a year, the shares have risen by over 55%. The shares were around ₹168 levels on October 11, 2021. But from March 25, 2020, when the first nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic, Triveni shares have given goliath returns by 397.23% as of now. Investors' wealth has skyrocketed by nearly 5 times between March 25, 2020, to October 10, 2022.
On March 25, 2020, Triveni shares were less than ₹53 apiece.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On March 25, 2020, Triveni shares were less than ₹53 apiece.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Triveni Turbine is a focused and growing corporation having core competency in the area of steam turbines manufacturing up to 100 MW size; a market leader in industrial steam turbines up to 30 MW in India and also among the leading manufacturers of industrial steam turbines in >5 to 30 MW range globally.
Triveni Turbine is a focused and growing corporation having core competency in the area of steam turbines manufacturing up to 100 MW size; a market leader in industrial steam turbines up to 30 MW in India and also among the leading manufacturers of industrial steam turbines in >5 to 30 MW range globally.
In June 2022 quarter, Triveni garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹38.25 crore versus ₹27.75 crore in Q1FY22. Consolidated revenue from operations climbed to ₹259.04 crore against ₹184.06 crore in Q1 of FY22. EBITDA zoomed to ₹56.1 crore in Q1FY23 versus ₹41.3 crore in Q1FY22.
In June 2022 quarter, Triveni garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹38.25 crore versus ₹27.75 crore in Q1FY22. Consolidated revenue from operations climbed to ₹259.04 crore against ₹184.06 crore in Q1 of FY22. EBITDA zoomed to ₹56.1 crore in Q1FY23 versus ₹41.3 crore in Q1FY22.
The company also has a strong track record of giving dividends to its shareholders. Currently, it has a dividend yield of around 0.98%. In FY22 alone, Triveni paid a 255% dividend which is ₹2.55 per share in total to its shareholders.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company also has a strong track record of giving dividends to its shareholders. Currently, it has a dividend yield of around 0.98%. In FY22 alone, Triveni paid a 255% dividend which is ₹2.55 per share in total to its shareholders.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Should you buy Triveni shares ahead?
Should you buy Triveni shares ahead?
In their latest research note, Chirag Muchhala Research Analyst, and Rahul Kumar Mishra Research Associate at Centrum said, "Technology driven, customized and engineered product offering gives it a key edge, ably supported by large exports (43% of total sales over FY16-22) and highly profitable after-market services (25% of total sales over FY16-22). This aided TRIV to maintain superlative financial metrics over the past decade despite domestic CAPEX slowdown, which impacted growth (less than 3% CAGR in revenue/PBT over FY13-22)."
In their latest research note, Chirag Muchhala Research Analyst, and Rahul Kumar Mishra Research Associate at Centrum said, "Technology driven, customized and engineered product offering gives it a key edge, ably supported by large exports (43% of total sales over FY16-22) and highly profitable after-market services (25% of total sales over FY16-22). This aided TRIV to maintain superlative financial metrics over the past decade despite domestic CAPEX slowdown, which impacted growth (less than 3% CAGR in revenue/PBT over FY13-22)."
Further, they added, "The order inflow momentum has seen a sharp upsurge since FY22 led by revival in industrial CAPEX in India, rising renewable & WTE CAPEX in Europe, and process co-gen & biomass driven CAPEX in South East Asia. The renewed CAPEX cycle will act as a key catalyst for TRIV’s growth (FY22-25E revenue/earnings CAGR at 24%/56%), further accentuating its superior financial franchise."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Further, they added, "The order inflow momentum has seen a sharp upsurge since FY22 led by revival in industrial CAPEX in India, rising renewable & WTE CAPEX in Europe, and process co-gen & biomass driven CAPEX in South East Asia. The renewed CAPEX cycle will act as a key catalyst for TRIV’s growth (FY22-25E revenue/earnings CAGR at 24%/56%), further accentuating its superior financial franchise."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On valuation, the analysts note said, "Over FY16-22, TRIV has traded at an avg. P/E of 35x. With rising industrial CAPEX in India, strong growth expectations (FY22-25E revenue/earnings CAGR of 24%/56%), and a superlative financial profile, we believe TRIV can command a 15% premium. We assign 40x H1FY25E EPS to TRIV and initiate with a BUY rating and a target price of Rs315."
On valuation, the analysts note said, "Over FY16-22, TRIV has traded at an avg. P/E of 35x. With rising industrial CAPEX in India, strong growth expectations (FY22-25E revenue/earnings CAGR of 24%/56%), and a superlative financial profile, we believe TRIV can command a 15% premium. We assign 40x H1FY25E EPS to TRIV and initiate with a BUY rating and a target price of Rs315."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.