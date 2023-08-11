Multibagger stock: What MSCI Index has to do with Supreme Industries' share price rising today — explained1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 10:21 AM IST
Supreme Industries shares soar to new lifetime high, supported by strong performance in the auto ancillary segment and inclusion in the MSCI index.
Stock market today: Supreme Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. Supreme Industries share price has been in uptrend for the last one year. After making its bottom in July 2022 at around ₹1,770 apiece levels on NSE, this small-cap plastic company stock has remained an ideal ‘buy on dips’ stock for stock market bulls.
