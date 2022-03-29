Multibagger stock: Why Tata Elxsi share price is skyrocketing — explained

Speaking on the reasons for rise in Tata Elxsi share price rally; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Tata Elxsi is handing an ambitious driver-less car project and it is providing its services and expertise in EV segment as well. This is the immediate reason for multibagger stock's sudden appreciation in recent sessions. Apart from this, the company has reported improvement in margins, strong order book in Q3, which is expected to improve further on unlock theme. Tata Elxsi has strong business in entertainment industry, which is expected to register strong jump in business after subsiding Covid-19 cases. Company is giving its services and expertise to various sector companies like Amazon, Google, Netflix, Audi, Siemens, etc., that also signals about the strong business model it has developed over the time."

