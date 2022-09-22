Multibagger stock with high promoter holding announces stock split: Details here

Today, the company has said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary Resolution through Circulation today i.e. September 22, 2022, interalia, approved and fixed the "Record Date" on Friday, October 21, 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining the name of shareholders entitled for Sub-division/Split of every 1 (one) Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each fully paid up into 5 (five) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each."