Multibagger stock with high promoter holding announces stock split: Details here

Multibagger stock with high promoter holding announces stock split: Details here2 min read . 09:27 PM IST
- With a market capitalization of Rs. 46.11 crore, Perfectpac Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the commodity industry
With a market capitalization of Rs. 46.11 crore, Perfectpac Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the commodity industry. One of the largest facilities in Northern India, the firm is a leader in the production of corrugated fiberboard containers. The plant is situated in Faridabad on a 20,000 square metre site and has an installed capacity of 9000 MT annually. The company also has a second factory in Greater Noida with an installed capacity of 9000 MT annually. The record date for the company's stock split has been declared by the board of directors, and shareholders and potential investors should be informed of it.
With a market capitalization of Rs. 46.11 crore, Perfectpac Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the commodity industry. One of the largest facilities in Northern India, the firm is a leader in the production of corrugated fiberboard containers. The plant is situated in Faridabad on a 20,000 square metre site and has an installed capacity of 9000 MT annually. The company also has a second factory in Greater Noida with an installed capacity of 9000 MT annually. The record date for the company's stock split has been declared by the board of directors, and shareholders and potential investors should be informed of it.
Today, the company has said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary Resolution through Circulation today i.e. September 22, 2022, interalia, approved and fixed the "Record Date" on Friday, October 21, 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining the name of shareholders entitled for Sub-division/Split of every 1 (one) Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each fully paid up into 5 (five) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each."
Today, the company has said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary Resolution through Circulation today i.e. September 22, 2022, interalia, approved and fixed the "Record Date" on Friday, October 21, 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining the name of shareholders entitled for Sub-division/Split of every 1 (one) Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each fully paid up into 5 (five) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each."
Perfectpac Ltd. shares closed at Rs. 366.95 a piece today, up Rs. 1.00% from the previous close of Rs. 363.30. From ₹2.39 on January 7th, 2005, to the current market price, the stock price has gone up enormously in 17 years, logging a multibagger return and an all-time high of 15,253.56%. The stock has appreciated by 99.10% during the past five years, and over the past three years, it has produced a multibagger return of 123.72%. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 162.11% over the past year, and on a YTD basis, it has climbed 99.43% so far in 2022.
Perfectpac Ltd. shares closed at Rs. 366.95 a piece today, up Rs. 1.00% from the previous close of Rs. 363.30. From ₹2.39 on January 7th, 2005, to the current market price, the stock price has gone up enormously in 17 years, logging a multibagger return and an all-time high of 15,253.56%. The stock has appreciated by 99.10% during the past five years, and over the past three years, it has produced a multibagger return of 123.72%. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 162.11% over the past year, and on a YTD basis, it has climbed 99.43% so far in 2022.
In the last 6 months, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 107.14% and in 1 month the stock has gained 1.69%. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹384.80 on (23/08/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹130.10 on (24/09/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 4.63% below the high and 182.05% above the low. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 74.52%, DIIs holding of 0.06% and a public shareholding of 25.42%. The said shareholding level of Perfectpac is much higher than its peers such as Garware Hi Tech, Cosmo First, AGI Greenpac, EPL Ltd, Uflex and Polyplex Corporation Ltd.
In the last 6 months, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 107.14% and in 1 month the stock has gained 1.69%. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹384.80 on (23/08/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹130.10 on (24/09/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 4.63% below the high and 182.05% above the low. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 74.52%, DIIs holding of 0.06% and a public shareholding of 25.42%. The said shareholding level of Perfectpac is much higher than its peers such as Garware Hi Tech, Cosmo First, AGI Greenpac, EPL Ltd, Uflex and Polyplex Corporation Ltd.