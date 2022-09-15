Multibagger stock with high promoter holding sets record date for 100% dividend2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 09:23 PM IST
- The Industrial sector-focused small cap firm International Conveyors Ltd has a market cap of ₹425.59 Crore
The Industrial sector-focused small-cap firm International Conveyors Ltd has a market cap of ₹425.59 Crore. Since 1978, the Indian company International Conveyors Limited (ICL) has been producing and selling solid woven fabric reinforced PVC impregnated and PVC coated fire retardant, anti static conveyor belting. ICL is currently the second-largest producer of PVC solid woven belting in the world and exports more than 90% of the volume of its output, making it a global pioneer in conveyor belting products and services. Existing shareholders and potential investors need to be aware of the record date that the firm has established for the purpose of a 100% dividend.