Multibagger stock with high promoter holding sets record date for 100% dividend

They have further announced that “Pursuant to regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, September 24, 2022 to Friday; September 30, 2022 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the members of the Company for the purpose of final dividend for the FY 2021-22, (if declared at the ensuing AGM) and for the purpose of 49th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on September 30, 2022. We would further like to inform that the Company has fixed Friday, September 23, 2022 as the record date and cut-off date for ascertaining the name of shareholders holding shares either in physical form and in dematerialized form for the purpose of payment of dividend (if declared at the ensuing AGM) and for the purpose of remote e-voting respectively."

