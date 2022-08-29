With a market valuation of ₹321.29 crore, Panchsheel Organics Ltd. is a small-cap pharmaceutical firm. With more than three decades of expertise in the healthcare industry, the firm is a major manufacturer and supplier of Active Pharma Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates, and Finished Formulations (both Human & Veterinary). Panchsheel Organics Ltd. is renowned for producing premium pharmaceutical API, hormones, steroids, and nutritional raw ingredients. The Board of Directors has determined the record date for the purpose of the interim dividend in order to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the aforementioned purpose.

The Board of Directors of Panchsheel Organics said today in a regulatory filing that “Further to our letter dated August 23, 2022 and as per discussion with BSE on the captioned subject, this is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has revised the Record Date from August 30, 2022 to September 10, 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled for Interim Dividend of 10% amounting to Rs. 1.00 per Equity Share on face value of Rs. 10/- each declared by the Board at its meeting held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022."

Today's BSE closing price for Panchsheel Organics Ltd. shares was Rs. 320.30 per share, up 1.76% from the previous close of Rs. 314.75. The stock price climbed from Rs. 1.33 on June 15, 2006, to the market price today, representing a multibagger return and an all-time high of 23,982.71% during the previous 16 years. The stock price soared from ₹42.83 on September 1, 2017, to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 647.84% and an approximate CAGR of 50.10%.

The stock price climbed from ₹50.98 on August 30, 2021, to the current market price during the course of the last year, resulting in a multibagger return of 528.29% and a CAGR of 540.00%. The stock's price has gone up from ₹137.45 on January 3, 2022, to the current market price on a year-to-date basis which represents a multibagger return of 133.03% generated by the stock so far in 2022.

The stock maintained a multibagger return of 131.43% for the last six months, climbed by 34.52% over the past month, and gained by 27.89% over the previous five trading sessions. In comparison to its well-known peers, such as Divi's Lab (51.94%), Gland Pharma (57.87%), Lupin (47.10%), Granules India (41.98%), Jubilant Pharmova (50.68%), and Aarti Drugs with a promoter holding of (59.98%), Panchsheel Organics Ltd. has a promoter holding of 68.22% for the third quarter that ended on December 31, 2021.