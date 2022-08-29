Multibagger stock with high promoter holding sets record date for dividend2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 05:32 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹321.29 crore, Panchsheel Organics Ltd. is a small-cap pharmaceutical firm. With more than three decades of expertise in the healthcare industry, the firm is a major manufacturer and supplier of Active Pharma Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates, and Finished Formulations (both Human & Veterinary). Panchsheel Organics Ltd. is renowned for producing premium pharmaceutical API, hormones, steroids, and nutritional raw ingredients. The Board of Directors has determined the record date for the purpose of the interim dividend in order to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the aforementioned purpose.