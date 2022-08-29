Multibagger stock with high promoter holding sets record date for dividend

The Board of Directors of Panchsheel Organics said today in a regulatory filing that “Further to our letter dated August 23, 2022 and as per discussion with BSE on the captioned subject, this is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has revised the Record Date from August 30, 2022 to September 10, 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled for Interim Dividend of 10% amounting to Rs. 1.00 per Equity Share on face value of Rs. 10/- each declared by the Board at its meeting held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022."