At record high! Multibagger stock with PE, ROE over 50 hits upper circuit despite weak Dalal Street trends

Multibagger small-cap stock Aayush Wellness continued its astonishing rally on Monday, July 7, hitting a fresh lifetime high of ₹223.90 and locking in its 2 percent upper circuit yet again. Even as broader markets showed signs of weakness, investor appetite for this healthcare counter remained strong, buoyed by robust financial metrics and recent strategic shifts.

Aayush Wellness has now surged a staggering 1,232 percent from its 52-week low of ₹16.81, touched in July 2024. According to the company’s BSE disclosure, “The scrip PE is greater than 50 for previous 4 trailing quarters.” The Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio—a key valuation metric—has remained elevated for an extended period, indicating that investors continue to pay a premium in anticipation of significant earnings growth.

Traditionally, a PE ratio above 50 is seen as lofty, suggesting either rich overvaluation or aggressive forward expectations. The fact that Aayush Wellness has sustained such a valuation for four consecutive quarters implies long-term market confidence or possibly speculative enthusiasm.

RoE Above 50 Signals Strong Operational Efficiency Adding to the investor optimism is the company’s Return on Equity (RoE), which stands at 51.07 percent. This figure far exceeds the 20–25 percent threshold typically seen as excellent and points to highly efficient capital utilization. A RoE of this magnitude often appeals to growth-focused investors, as it signals strong profit generation from shareholders’ equity.

This combination of high PE and exceptional RoE presents a mixed narrative. While operational performance appears solid, the rich valuations leave little room for earnings disappointment. Any slowdown in growth could trigger a sharp correction.

Stock Price Trend: A Multibagger Story The meteoric rise of Aayush Wellness has turned heads across Dalal Street. From ₹2.86 in June 2020 to ₹223.90 in July 2025, the stock has delivered jaw-dropping returns of nearly 7,728 percent in five years. An investment of ₹1 lakh five years ago would now be worth more than ₹78 lakh.

In the last 12 months alone, the stock has jumped over 1,079 percent. Just this month, it has gained more than 10 percent, extending a four-month winning streak. It rose over 51 percent in both May and June, and another 58 percent in April. Despite a 15 percent dip in March, investor confidence remained resilient following a 9.5 percent gain in February, even after the sharp 51 percent fall in January.

Strategic Moves Fuel Long-Term Growth Potential One of the key drivers behind the stock’s strong momentum is Aayush Wellness' diversification into preventive healthcare. In April 2025, the company launched tech-enabled health kiosks and support centers aligned with India’s E-Sanjeevani telemedicine initiative. These smart health ATMs offer rapid diagnostic tests, digital medical records, and real-time consultations, aiming to bridge the healthcare access gap in semi-urban and rural regions.

The first center was launched in Virar, Maharashtra, and the company has earmarked ₹25 crore for Phase 1 of the rollout. This pivot from its legacy food business to a tech-enabled wellness platform has repositioned Aayush Wellness as a modern player in India's growing health-tech ecosystem.

In a bid to enhance liquidity and attract more retail investors, the company undertook a 1:10 stock split in August 2024, followed by a 1:2 bonus issue in December. These shareholder-friendly measures helped expand the investor base and maintain upward momentum in the stock price.