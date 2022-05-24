Xpro India's board will meet on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 to consider the issuance of bonus equity shares, subject to requisite approvals, along with dividend, if any, and financial results for for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held May 25 to, inter alia; a) consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022; b) consider and recommend Dividend, if any, on equity shares for the financial year ended ' March 31, 2022, and c) consider issuance of Bonus Shares subject to requisite approvals," Xpro India had informed in an exchange filing earlier this month.

Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

Xpro India Limited is part of Birla Group, a conglomerate comprising of many divisions. It is a diversified multi-divisional, multi-locational company with a strong commitment to the polymer processing industry. Xpro India shares have rallied more than 759% in a year's period whereas the multibagger stock is up about 18% in 2022 (YTD) so far.