Multibagger! This defence stock zoomed over 400% in 3 years, more than 1200% in 4 years
Zen Technologies, specialising in combat training solutions, has seen its stock value rise significantly due to order acquisitions and financial improvements. The company's stock price has surged from ₹185 to ₹962, delivering returns of 420% in 3 years and 1252% in the last four years.
In recent years, defence stocks have garnered significant attention from retail investors, buoyed by the government's push for indigenous manufacturing initiatives such as "Make in India" and the rising defence budgets alongside modernisation efforts.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started