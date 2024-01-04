Multibagger Stock: Zodiac Energy shares hit 5% upper circuit on MoU with Gujarat government; up over 2900% in 4 years
Zodiac Energy: In every year since CY20, the stock has delivered a positive return. In CY20, CY21, and CY22, the stock generated returns of 40%, 344%, and 92%, respectively. In the most recent CY23, the stock experienced a significant surge, increasing by 72% from ₹119.90 per share to ₹198.45.
Zodiac Energy shares have demonstrated exceptional performance in recent years, delivering staggering returns to its shareholders. The company is an energy solution provider based in Ahmedabad.
