Zodiac Energy shares have demonstrated exceptional performance in recent years, delivering staggering returns to its shareholders. The company is an energy solution provider based in Ahmedabad.

The company uses solar energy to provide turnkey solutions from concept to commissioning power companies. It handles design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning (EPC) and operation and maintenance (O&M).

The company informed investors on Wednesday (January 03) through an exchange filing that it had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Investment Intention with the Government of Gujarat in Vibrant Gujarat Investment Summit 2024 to bring a proposed investment of ₹3,000 crore in the state of Gujarat over the next 5 years for setting up the solar power plants under feeder level solarization, group Captive, and Captive mode aligning with the progressive Gujarat Renewable Energy Policy 2023.

In response to the company's announcement, the stock surged to the 5% upper circuit limit in today's trade, reaching ₹241.10 per share. Notably, the shares have consistently hit the upper circuit limit since December 26, experiencing a substantial 47.85% increase during this timeframe. This recent stock boom has resulted in a stunning 1685.9% gain over the last three-year period and 2976% in the last four years.

In every year since CY20, the stock has delivered a positive return. In CY20, CY21, and CY22, the stock generated returns of 40%, 344%, and 92%, respectively. In the most recent CY23, the stock experienced a significant surge, increasing by 72% from ₹119.90 per share to ₹198.45. In the current month (CY24) so far, it gained by 21.50%.

Furthermore, starting from its lowest point at ₹7.15 per share in January 2019, the stock has witnessed an impressive 3272% increase to date.

Zodiac Energy financials The company posted a net profit of ₹1.48 crore in Q2FY24, marking an 80.48% QoQ jump. However, in a year-on-year (YoY) comparison, the net profit experienced a marginal decline of 9.7%.

Its total revenue from operations was ₹34.41 crore in Q2FY24, marking a significant improvement of 30% compared to Q2 FY23's revenue of ₹26.49 crore.

Renewable energy: India's outlook India has set forth an ambitious roadmap for its energy future, aiming to elevate its non-fossil energy capacity to an impressive 500 GW by 2030. In a significant commitment to sustainability, the nation pledges to derive 50% of its energy needs from renewable sources within the same timeframe.

Furthermore, the country aims to reduce carbon intensity by at least 45% by the year 2030. Looking ahead to its long-term vision, India sets a formidable target to achieve net-zero emissions by the year 2070, solidifying its commitment to a greener and more sustainable future.

To support these goals, India has outlined plans to produce five million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030, facilitated by the development of 125 GW of renewable energy capacity. The country has also approved the establishment of 57 solar parks with a combined capacity of 39.28 GW, according to the Zodiac Energy FY23 annual report.

