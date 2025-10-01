Multibagger stars of 2025: Stocks that turned heads and wealth

Everyone loves a winner—the kind of stock that builds momentum, beats expectations, and suddenly becomes everyone’s favourite.

2025 has already delivered more than a few surprises. Despite geopolitical tensions and Trump-era tariff policies, Indian markets have shown remarkable resilience.

While benchmark indices have performed well, it’s the outliers—the companies few were talking about a year ago—that have captured investors’ imagination. This year is a reminder: market opportunities rarely announce themselves with fanfare.

Here are five multi-baggers that have rewritten the playbook in 2025.

Apollo Micro Systems

Apollo Micro Systems designs, develops, assembles, and tests electronic and electro-mechanical solutions for ground-based military systems. Its products withstand extreme vibration, shock, and EMC-EMI challenges, providing ruggedised COTS-embedded hardware and software solutions for land, sea, air, and homeland security operations.

In 2025 so far, Apollo Micro has rewarded investors with a 183% gain, making it the most sought-after stock in India’s defence sector.

Financially, the company has shown steady performance over the last five years: sales CAGR of 18% and net profit growth of 32.1%. Profitability ratios are healthy, with a five-year average ROE of 10.2% and ROCE of 14.5%.

Recent defence contracts have bolstered revenues, and Apollo Micro is expanding from a subcontractor to a fully integrated Tier-1 defence OEM. Its acquisition of IDL Explosives marks entry into ammunition manufacturing, broadening its defence solutions portfolio.

Looking ahead, the company expects improved operating margins and a shorter working capital cycle by FY27 as more orders transition into serial production.

Indokem Ltd

Indokem demonstrates that even relatively forgotten names can stage an extraordinary comeback. Incorporated in 1946, the microcap in specialty chemicals had been largely under the radar, producing dyes, auxiliaries, and capacitors.

2025 has rewritten the narrative: the stock started the year around ₹98 and now trades near ₹528, a 400% rally.

The surge stems from expanding exports, better operational efficiency, and meaningful debt reduction. In an industry known for razor-thin margins and stiff global competition, Indokem’s focus on niche chemicals and financial discipline stands out.

After over five years of losses, the company turned profitable in 2025 and looks set for continued growth. The takeaway for investors: small, under-followed companies can deliver outsized gains when they get their act together.

Axiscades Technologies

Axiscades Technologies, a technology solutions provider in aerospace, defence, and engineering services, has benefitted from India’s rising profile as a trusted global defence and space partner. Collaborations with international giants have boosted both revenue and credibility.

The stock has delivered over 150% returns in 2025 so far, supported by a steady pipeline, an expanding order book, and the ability to provide end-to-end solutions valued by global clients.

Axiscades is focusing heavily on drones (UAVs) and counter-drone systems. It builds indigenous drones and counter-UAVs for surveillance, missions, and logistics, alongside man-portable, hand-held, and vehicle-mounted counter-drone systems. The company is developing long-range programmable jammers and plans to integrate its radars, offering a full range of sensors and "kill options."

The demand for counter-drone systems is growing due to border threats and government initiatives. Axiscades has supplied around 100 systems to the armed forces, with expectations for repeat orders and new programs.

Financially, the company has delivered a 3-year top-line CAGR of 19% and net profit CAGR of 49%. For FY26, overall revenue growth of 25% is expected, with core verticals targeting 40% CAGR through FY28. Management aims to shift the revenue mix from 80% services / 20% products to 80% products / 20% services by FY28, driving non-linear, margin-led growth.

Midwest Gold

Midwest Gold, incorporated in 1990, was largely considered a small player in granite and marble processing, with some mining exposure. Yet in 2025, it has become one of Dalal Street’s most extraordinary multibagger stories.

The stock surged from ₹111 in January to a staggering ₹2,564 by September, delivering over 2,000% returns.

The rally was fuelled by rising gold prices and the company’s discovery of high-grade reserves. However, the financials are more nuanced: Midwest reported a net loss of ₹68 million in FY25 and ₹38 million in Q1 FY26.

Early investors are sitting on life-changing gains, but new entrants should remember that meteoric rises are not always sustainable.

Haryana Financial Corp. (HFC)

HFC, though not a household name, has benefited from the broader re-rating of financial services stocks in 2025. With India’s credit growth picking up and state-level financing institutions gaining relevance, HFC has delivered 206% YTD returns.

The rally is driven by asset monetisation and legacy debt restructuring. Confidence also stems from diversification into new financing segments.

However, liquidity remains an issue, as the stock is thinly traded. Investors should await Q2 results to assess financial performance.

What these stories have in common

The common thread is not just stellar returns but the underlying growth narratives: defence, engineering services, specialty chemicals, precious metals, and financials. Policy support, global demand, and capital flows have created opportunities for nimble companies executing well on the ground.

That said, chasing multibaggers isn’t easy. For every Apollo or Indokem, many promising companies never break out.

Key takeaway: focus on fundamentals, track sectoral trends, and remember that timing matters as much as conviction. Evaluate company fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations before making investment decisions.

Happy Investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com