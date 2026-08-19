Four multibagger stocks with up to 525% returns: What lies ahead?

A stock turning multibagger in 2026 feels like a single flower blooming in the middle of a drought. With markets under pressure and investor sentiment taking a hit, a handful of stocks have managed to deliver returns of 3x, 5x or even more. These stocks didn't just survive the fall; they defied it.
A stock turning multibagger in 2026 feels like a single flower blooming in the middle of a drought. With markets under pressure and investor sentiment taking a hit, a handful of stocks have managed to deliver returns of 3x, 5x or even more. These stocks didn't just survive the fall; they defied it.
For some, the gains may have been driven by strong earnings, new orders, improving margins or a turnaround in the business.
For some, the gains may have been driven by strong earnings, new orders, improving margins or a turnaround in the business.
Others may have benefited from favourable sector trends, government policies or increased investor interest. But after a stock has already delivered substantial returns, the key question for investors changes from “How much has it risen?” to “What comes next?”
Let’s look at the multibagger stocks of 2026 and examine what’s next for these stocks.
#1 MTAR Technologies
MTAR stock has rallied more than 195% in 2026 as of 14 August.
MTAR Technologies is a precision engineering company with a strong presence across clean energy, aerospace and defence. The company manufactures high-precision components, sub-assemblies and systems used in critical applications.
Its products have found applications across India’s space programmes, civilian nuclear energy, and clean energy sectors.
What Next for MTAR Technologies?
- According to the Q1 FY27 investor presentation, MTAR Technologies expects revenue to grow 80% in the current fiscal year, with an EBITDA margin of around 24%.
- Further, the company is setting up a greenfield facility to cater to requirements from Weatherford and other customers in the oil and gas segment. The facility is expected to be commissioned by Q3 FY27.
- In the fuel cell segment, MTAR is also expanding capacity in phases based on customer requirements, with the third phase expected to be completed by March 2027.
- Additionally, the company secured a record ₹2890 crore of orders in Q1 FY27, higher than the entire order inflow of FY26, providing good revenue visibility.
- Beyond near-term growth, the company is focused on building a more diversified business by expanding its product portfolio and entering new areas such as data centre infrastructure solutions.
#2 E2E Networks
As of 14 August, the shares of E2E Networks have rallied over 233%.
India's leading cloud infrastructure provider, offering high-performance GPU computing, enterprise cloud solutions, and managed services for AI and ML workloads.
The company powers 10,000+ innovators with India's most advanced GPU infrastructure, like H200 and H100, at 70% lower costs. Its platform spans multiple regions with cutting-edge Nvidia GPUs.
What Next for E2E Networks?
- E2E Networks currently has around 5,100 Hopper and Blackwell GPUs live, including 1,024 B200 GPUs. The company plans to take this further with 1,024+ additional B200 GPUs as demand for AI computing continues to grow.
- The company is also preparing for the next generation of GPUs, with B300 and Vera Rubin already on its roadmap.
- Over the next 2–3 years, E2E expects AI to enter a major growth cycle and aims to participate in this build-out by steadily increasing its computing capacity.
- At the same time, the company is working on its own AI platform so customers can use its infrastructure for training and fine-tuning models, running inference at scale and managing enterprise AI applications.
#3 HFCL
HFCL share price has rallied over 223% as of 14 August.
HFCL (formerly Himachal Futuristic Communications) is a prominent Indian technology enterprise founded in 1987.
It specialises in telecommunications infrastructure, optical fibre manufacturing, 5G networking equipment, and high-tech defence electronics.
HFCL has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Hyderabad, Hosur, Goa, and Chennai in India.
What Next for HFCL?
- HFCL has a diversified order book of more than ₹260 bn, giving the company multi-year revenue visibility across telecom, defence, and connectivity solutions.
- The company is targeting 80–85% of revenue from products and more than 60% from exports by FY27, as it continues to reduce its dependence on project-based revenue and expand internationally.
- The company is also targeting a significant improvement in profitability, with EBITDA margins expected to rise from around 16.7% in FY26 to 22–25% by FY29.
- To support this, HFCL is expanding its optical fibre cable and optical fibre capacities to around 43 m fkm and 34 m fkm annually, respectively.
- HFCL is also investing ₹580 crore in a preform manufacturing project, with planned capacity of 300 MT per year by July 2029. This backward integration should strengthen its supply chain and support margin improvement over time.
#4 Sterlite Technologies
Sterlite Technologies shares have rallied over 523% in 2026 so far.
STL is a leader in connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, Rural, Enterprise, and data center networks.
It has manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. The companies customers care in more than 100 countries.
What next for Sterlite Technologies?
- STL has an executable order book of ₹2230 crore, providing visibility for the coming quarters.
- Its optical connectivity attach rate has improved to 16% from 15% last year, and the company aims to take it above 20% from the next quarter and 25% by the end of FY27.
- The company is focusing more on higher-value integrated solutions instead of standalone products, which should help strengthen its optical connectivity business.
- STL is working on its raw material supply chain, particularly for germanium and helium. It’s exploring ways to reduce germanium consumption and is using recycling to lower helium requirements.
- The company is also in discussions with telecom operators in India, Europe, and other global markets, while looking at equipment upgrades and debottlenecking existing operations to improve capacity.
Conclusion
It’s tempting to look at stocks that have already delivered multibagger returns and assume the gains will continue. But the real question is what is happening in these businesses.
The companies covered here have several things to watch, including strong order books, capacity additions, new business opportunities, and growing demand.
Their upcoming results, order wins, margins, and execution will be important to see whether the underlying growth story remains on track.
Past returns, after all, do not guarantee future performance.
As always, investors should evaluate a company's fundamentals, valuations, and growth prospects before making any investment decisions.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com