Multibagger stocks: Amid celebrations of Diwali 2022 and looking at the possible multibagger stocks ahead of Muhurat trading today, one should look at the past one year and scrutinize the performance of much talked shares as well. Those who believe in tried and tested stocks, there is a piece of stock market news for them. Out of 6 Adani group stocks listed on Indian exchanges in last Diwali, three have doubled shareholders' money since last Diwali. Those Adani group stocks that has doubled shareholders' money since Diwali 2021 are Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Enterprises. Rest three Adani group stocks that couldn't double its shareholders' money are Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Ports. Out of these three non-multibagger Adani stocks, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission have delivered more than 70 per cent return to its shareholders since Diwali 2021. Even Adani Ports shares have surged to the tune of near 13 per cent since last Diwali.

Here we list out details in regard to return given by Adani group stocks since last Diwali:

1] Adani Power: Shares of this multibagger stock has surged from ₹105.40 to ₹334 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 220 per cent since last Diwali. The stock has been in uptrend for long and in last one year, it has delivered to the tune of 200 per cent return to its shareholders. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger Adani group stock has risen from around ₹101 to ₹334 apiece levels, delivering around 230 per cent in 2022. The stock has been under profit-booking pressure for last one month as it has shed near 9 per cent in this time.

2] Adani Total Gas: Shares of this multibagger Adani stock had a closing of ₹1433.95 apiece on NSE after the closure of Muhurat trading on last Diwali. Adani Total Gas today ahead of Muhurat trading 2022 is ₹3278.80 apiece, around 130 per cent higher from its close price on Muhurat trading 2021. This multibagger Adani stock has delivered 90 per cent return to its shareholders in YTD time whereas in last six months, this scrip has yielded more than 35 per cent.

3] Adani Enterprises: Shares of this Adani group stock has risen from ₹1489.45 to ₹3309.75 apiece levels since last Diwali, logging near 120 per cent in this period. This multibagger stock has delivered YYTD return of more than 90 per cent to its long term shareholders. In last six months, it has given 45 per cent return to its shareholders. This means, this Multibagger Adani stock has remained a money making machine for its shareholders since last Diwali.

4] Adani Green Energy: Shares of this Adani group has risen from ₹1200.40 to ₹2106.90 since last Diwali. Thus this Adani group stock has delivered 75 per cent return since Muhurat trading 2021.

5] Adani Transmission: Share price of this Adani group company has risen from ₹1817.50 apiece levels to ₹3260 per share levels since Muhurat trading 2021, delivering near 76 per cent return since last Diwali.

6] Adani Ports: This Adani group share has surged from ₹713.70 apiece levels to ₹800.60 per share levels since Muhurat trading 2021, logging to the tune of 12 per cent return since last Diwali.

Since last Diwali, NSE Nifty has dipped from 17,916.80 to 17,576.30 levels whereas BSE Sensex has nosedived from 60,067.62 to 59,307.15 levels, giving zero return to the market investors. So, all Adani group stocks have delivered alpha return to its shareholders since last Diwali.