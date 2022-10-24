Multibagger stocks: 3 Adani shares give up to 200% return since last Diwali

Multibagger stocks: Amid celebrations of Diwali 2022 and looking at the possible multibagger stocks ahead of Muhurat trading today, one should look at the past one year and scrutinize the performance of much talked shares as well. Those who believe in tried and tested stocks, there is a piece of stock market news for them. Out of 6 Adani group stocks listed on Indian exchanges in last Diwali, three have doubled shareholders' money since last Diwali. Those Adani group stocks that has doubled shareholders' money since Diwali 2021 are Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Enterprises. Rest three Adani group stocks that couldn't double its shareholders' money are Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Ports. Out of these three non-multibagger Adani stocks, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission have delivered more than 70 per cent return to its shareholders since Diwali 2021. Even Adani Ports shares have surged to the tune of near 13 per cent since last Diwali.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}