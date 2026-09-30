Multibagger stocks: 4 Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal portfolio stocks that nearly doubled investors’ wealth in one year

Ace investors Ashish Kacholia and Mukul Agrawal hold key stocks including Yasho Industries, Aeroflex Industries, and Fineotex Chemicals, yielding strong returns. 

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published30 Sep 2026, 06:41 PM IST
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Check these 4 stocks that are part of AShish Kacholia and Mukul Agrawal portfolio and have delivered strong one year returns (AI image for representational purpose)
Check these 4 stocks that are part of AShish Kacholia and Mukul Agrawal portfolio and have delivered strong one year returns (AI image for representational purpose)

Ace investors portfolio stocks: Yasho Industries Limited, Aeroflex Industries, Fineotex Chemicals, and ASM Technologies are among key stocks from ace investors Ashish Kacholia and Mukul Agrawal portfolio that have delivered strong returns.

Most of these stocks have delivered nearly 100% return over the last one year. Yasho Industries stood out as the clear outperformer out of the five stocks with its 148% one year return.

Investor nameStock1 Yr returnCMP
Ashish KacholiaYasho Industries148%4003.95
Ashish KacholiaAeroflex Industries208%536.10
Ashish KacholiaFineotex Chemicals129.9%57.5
Mukul AgrawalASM Technologies68%6759

Yasho Industries share price trend

Yasho Industries Limited share price closed 1.21% lower at 4003 per share on BSE with an Mcap of 4,827.60 crore on Wednesday. The stock has delivered 219.18% return in six months, 140% return in one year, and 101% return in two years. The Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has delivered nearly 125% return in three years and 392% return in five years.

Aeroflex Industries share price returns

Aeroflex Industries share price closed 0.72% lower at 536.10 per share on BSE with an Mcap of 7,094.25 crore. The stock has delivered 13% return in 3 months, 124% return in six months. Its share price value has surged nearly 208% in one year and 200% in two years.

Fineotex Chemicals share price return

Fineotex Chemicals share price closed 0.86% lower at 57.50 per share on BSE with an Mcap of 6,695.88 crore on Wednesday. The stock has delivered 48% return in three months, 129% return in one year, and 41% return in two years.

ASM Technologies stock return

The Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock closed 1.60% lower at 6759.50 per share on BSE with an Mcap of 9,860.22 crore on Wednesday. ASM Technologies stock has delivered 178% return in six months, 68% return in one year, and 317% return in two years.

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