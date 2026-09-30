Multibagger stocks: 4 Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal portfolio stocks that nearly doubled investors’ wealth in one year

Ace investors portfolio stocks: Yasho Industries Limited, Aeroflex Industries, Fineotex Chemicals, and ASM Technologies are among key stocks from ace investors Ashish Kacholia and Mukul Agrawal portfolio that have delivered strong returns.

Most of these stocks have delivered nearly 100% return over the last one year. Yasho Industries stood out as the clear outperformer out of the five stocks with its 148% one year return.

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Investor name Stock 1 Yr return CMP Ashish Kacholia Yasho Industries 148% 4003.95 Ashish Kacholia Aeroflex Industries 208% 536.10 Ashish Kacholia Fineotex Chemicals 129.9% 57.5 Mukul Agrawal ASM Technologies 68% 6759

Yasho Industries share price trend Yasho Industries Limited share price closed 1.21% lower at ₹4003 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹4,827.60 crore on Wednesday. The stock has delivered 219.18% return in six months, 140% return in one year, and 101% return in two years. The Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has delivered nearly 125% return in three years and 392% return in five years.

Aeroflex Industries share price returns Aeroflex Industries share price closed 0.72% lower at ₹536.10 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹7,094.25 crore. The stock has delivered 13% return in 3 months, 124% return in six months. Its share price value has surged nearly 208% in one year and 200% in two years.

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Fineotex Chemicals share price return Fineotex Chemicals share price closed 0.86% lower at ₹57.50 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹6,695.88 crore on Wednesday. The stock has delivered 48% return in three months, 129% return in one year, and 41% return in two years.

ASM Technologies stock return The Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock closed 1.60% lower at ₹6759.50 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹9,860.22 crore on Wednesday. ASM Technologies stock has delivered 178% return in six months, 68% return in one year, and 317% return in two years.