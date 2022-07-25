Multibagger stocks: 5 shares give up to 500% YTD return. Do you own any one?

4] Response Informatics: This microcap stock has been in uptrend after ushering in new year 2022. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹12.96 apiece levels to ₹50.05 per share levels, giving around 285 per cent return to its shareholders in 2022. Current market capitalisation of the microcap stock is ₹37 crore and its latest trade volume is 5,180, which is at par with its average volume in last 20 trade sessions. the stock is currently trading at its 52-week high and its 52-week low is ₹8.39 per share. so, the stock has turned from a penny stock to a multibagger penny stock in 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}