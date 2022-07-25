Multibagger stocks: 5 shares give up to 500% YTD return. Do you own any one?

Multibagger stocks: Despite key benchmark indices bleeding in YTD time, some microcap penny stocks have given up to 500 per cent return to its shareholders in 2022
Multibagger stock: Despite Nifty, Sensex and broader indices bleeding in 2022, some small-cap stocks have managed to deliver multibagger return to its shareholders. While Nifty and Sensex have corrected to the tune of near 6 per cent, small-cap index has shed more than 10 per cent in year-to-date time while mid-cap index has went down around 6.50 per cent in this period. But, such sell-off pressure, Indian stock market has managed to produce a good number of multibagger stocks and multibagger penny stocks.
Here we list out 5 small-cap stocks that have delivered multibagger return to its shareholders in 2022:
1] Sonal Adhesives: This multibagger small-cap stock has surged from around ₹9.80 apiece levels to ₹50.70 per share levels in 2022, delivering around 415 per cent to its shareholders in YTD time. This means it is one of the multibagger penny stocks in 2022. It current market cap is ₹30 crore and its current trade volume is ₹around 4,000. In last 20 days, its average trade volume is 14,975 and its book value per share is 5.08. This micro-cap multibagger stock is trading at its 52-week high of ₹50.70 apiece levels and its 52-week low is ₹5.73 per share.
2] VCU Data Management: This small-cap stock has shot up from ₹10.46 to ₹61.90 apiece levels in year-to-date (YTD) time, recording near 500 per cent rise in this year. This mean, the penny stock turned to a multibagger in the year 2022 itself. Current market cap of this multibagger penny stock is ₹95 crore and its latest trade volume is 77,609. Its 52-week high is ₹65.20 apiece while its 52-week low is ₹5.47. Book value per share of this multibagger stock of 2022 is 19.
3] ABC Gas: In year-to-date time, this microcap stock has surged from ₹13 to ₹39.75 apiece levels, delivering around 200 per cent return to its shareholders. It's current trade volume is 3,674 whereas its average trade volume for the last 20 trade sessions is 1,149. This multibagger stock's market cap is ₹7 crore only. So, it's a low float high risk stock that may become highly volatile on a single trigger.
4] Response Informatics: This microcap stock has been in uptrend after ushering in new year 2022. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹12.96 apiece levels to ₹50.05 per share levels, giving around 285 per cent return to its shareholders in 2022. Current market capitalisation of the microcap stock is ₹37 crore and its latest trade volume is 5,180, which is at par with its average volume in last 20 trade sessions. the stock is currently trading at its 52-week high and its 52-week low is ₹8.39 per share. so, the stock has turned from a penny stock to a multibagger penny stock in 2022.
5] Dhruva Capital: This is one of the multibagger penny stock that Indian stock market has produced in 2022. This penny stock has surged from ₹4.54 to ₹24.10 apiece levels, logging 430 per cent rise in YTD time. It is a low float microcap stock with current market capital of ₹7 crore. Its current volume is also at paltry 223 whereas its average trade volume in last 20 sessions is 994. So, this is a highly risky penny stock that can give sharp movement on either side on a single trigger. Its 52-week high is ₹24.10 whereas its 52-week low is ₹3.50 per share.
Disclaimer: Above-mentioned stocks are for information only. Readers are advised not to take these news making stocks as recommendation in any case.
