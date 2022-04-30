Multibagger stocks: Adani shares enter 50 most valued company's club this week

Adani Power shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. This Adani group share has ascended from around ₹101 to ₹283 apiece levels, logging around 180 per cent rise this year. In last one year, Adani Power share price has appreciated near 200 per cent. So, most of the rally witnessed in Adani Power share price is mainly after ushering in new year 2022.