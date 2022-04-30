Multibagger stocks: Adani shares enter 50 most valued company's club this week

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Stock market this week: In the list of most valuable 50 Indian companies, Adani Power stands at 48th spot with market value of ₹1.08 lakh crore whereas Adani Wilmar shares stand at 50th spot with market capitalization of ₹1.01 lakh crore
Multibagger stocks: After hitting ₹1 lakh crore market capital, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar shares have entered the 50 most valuable companies' list last week. In the list of most valuable 50 Indian companies, Adani Power stands at 48th spot with market capital of ₹1.08 lakh crore whereas Adani Wilmar shares are standing at 50th spot with market valuation of ₹1.01 lakh crore.
In last fortnight, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar shares have hit ₹1 lakh crore market capital. Adani Wilmar is the latest Adani stock to have hit ₹1 lakh crore market valuation. It hit this milestone on 26th April 2022 i.e. Tuesday last week when it hit 5 per cent upper circuit in early morning deals. However, Adani Power shares hit ₹1 lakh crore market capital few sessions earlier in previous week.
Adani Power shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. This Adani group share has ascended from around ₹101 to ₹283 apiece levels, logging around 180 per cent rise this year. In last one year, Adani Power share price has appreciated near 200 per cent. So, most of the rally witnessed in Adani Power share price is mainly after ushering in new year 2022.
Adani Wilmar share price history
Adani Wilmar shares were listed on 8th February 2022 and after listing it has delivered around 190 per cent return to its shareholders. However, if we compare its public issue price of ₹218 to ₹230 per equity share, it has surged around 240 per cent from its upper price band. So, Adani Wilmar is a multibagger IPO as well.
These two stocks have played a pivotal role in helping Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's net worth rise in 2022. In 2022, Gautam Adani's net worth ahs surged by near $45.3 billion helping him enter the list of top 10 billionaire of the world in Bloomberg Billionaires Index.