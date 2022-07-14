Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ace investor has done a lot of rejig in her portfolio during April to June 2022 quarter. In this quarter, the Chennai-based investor added two new multibagger stocks in her portfolio whereas she trimmed stake in 10 stocks and offloaded her stake in two portfolio stocks. However, she has raised stake in two of her portfolio stocks — Ajanta Soya and Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure. Dolly Khanna has raised her stake in Tinna Rubber from 1.60 per cent to 1.83 per cent whereas she raised her stake in Ajanta Soya from 1.46 to 1.53 per cent during April to June 2022 quarter.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure

According to shareholding pattern of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure for recently ended June 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna owns 1,56,861 shares, which is 1.83 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 quarter, she was holding 1,37,057 shares or 1.60 per cent stake in the company.. This means, the Chennai-based ace investor bought 19,804 shares or 0.23 per cent fresh stake in the company during first quarter of the current financial year.

Dolly Khanna shareholding in Ajanta Soya

As per Ajanta Soya shareholding pattern for April to June 2022 period, Dolly Khanna holds 1.53 per cent stake whereas she used to hold 1.46 per cent stake in the company in March 2022 quarter. So, the ace investor bought 0.07 per cent stake in the company during April to June 2022 quarter.

Multibagger returns

As mentioned above, both Dolly Khanna portfolio stocks are one of the multibagger stocks produced by Indian stock market in last one years. Tinna Rubber shares have risen from around ₹183 to ₹331 apiece levels in last one year, delivering to the tune of 265 per cent return in this time horizon. Ajanta Soya shares have risen from around ₹22 apiece levels to ₹49.50 per share levels in last one year, logging near 125 per cent in this time horizon.