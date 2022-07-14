Multibagger stocks: Dolly Khanna raises stake in these two shares

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ace investor has done a lot of rejig in her portfolio during April to June 2022 quarter. In this quarter, the Chennai-based investor added two new multibagger stocks in her portfolio whereas she trimmed stake in 10 stocks and offloaded her stake in two portfolio stocks. However, she has raised stake in two of her portfolio stocks — Ajanta Soya and Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure. Dolly Khanna has raised her stake in Tinna Rubber from 1.60 per cent to 1.83 per cent whereas she raised her stake in Ajanta Soya from 1.46 to 1.53 per cent during April to June 2022 quarter.

