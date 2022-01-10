The Grosvenor Square project achieved pre-sales of GBP 177 million during the quarter and the company expects the project to be fully sold out well ahead of the business plan target of Q4FY24. The Lincoln Square project achieved pre-sales of GBP 14 million. Lodha expects to repay the $225 million bond in the next four months from the sale proceeds, well in advance of its scheduled maturity of March 2023.

