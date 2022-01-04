Speaking on the reason for putting Man Infraconstruction share in the list of multibagger stocks for 2020, Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, "After trading sideways for long, the stock has finally given fresh breakout at ₹102 levels on closing basis. Apart from this, Nifty realty index has given fresh 10-year breakout that also augurs well for the mid-cap realty and infra stock in 2022. To push this stock further, government spending in infrastructure sector is expected to continue and this is also a good sign for this low-priced stock. I am expecting this stock to hit ₹135 to ₹140 in short term whereas it may go up to ₹175 to ₹190 in medium term. In long-term or say by the end of 2022, the stock may go up to ₹210 to ₹220 per share levels." He advised investors to buy this stock at current market price maintaining stop loss at ₹77 per share levels.

