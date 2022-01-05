Multibagger stocks for 2022: Share India expert recommends 2 stocks to buy

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stocks for 2022: Year 2021 was remarkable for stock market investors as a good number of stocks entered the list of multibagger stocks. This could become possible due to the participatory rally witnessed in all segments. Now, when we have ushered into the New Year 2022, stock market investors are looking forward to the value picks that can give stellar return. For such investors, Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India has picked multibagger stocks for 2022 and the two stocks are CDSL and BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multibagger stocks for 2022: Year 2021 was remarkable for stock market investors as a good number of stocks entered the list of multibagger stocks. This could become possible due to the participatory rally witnessed in all segments. Now, when we have ushered into the New Year 2022, stock market investors are looking forward to the value picks that can give stellar return. For such investors, Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India has picked multibagger stocks for 2022 and the two stocks are CDSL and BSE.

1] CDSL: Ravi Singh of Share India said that CDSL share price is into a cyclical zone making higher high and higher low from a swing low of ₹1425 levels indicating inherent strength in the counter. On daily chart, the stock has managed to close above all the major averages like 20, 50 and 200 DMA supporting the strength in the counter. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

1] CDSL: Ravi Singh of Share India said that CDSL share price is into a cyclical zone making higher high and higher low from a swing low of ₹1425 levels indicating inherent strength in the counter. On daily chart, the stock has managed to close above all the major averages like 20, 50 and 200 DMA supporting the strength in the counter. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

"As all the technical setups are in positive hands, we expect CDSL to touch the levels of ₹3200 in 2022," Ravi Singh of Share India said. Currently, CDSL share price is at ₹1537 per share levels on NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] BSE: On oscillator front, 14 periods RSI of BSE share price is placed in a comfort zone of ₹1700 to ₹1800 levels and is above its 9-period signal line indicating further upside potential in the counter. Even on the Bollinger Band (20, 2), the BSE share price has bounced off its lower band affirming the bullishness in the counter. On derivatives front, the stock has witnessed long accumulation in the last few trading sessions suggesting strong hands accumulating the counter at lower levels.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}