Multibagger stocks for 2022: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 stocks to buy

Asked about his suggestion to stock market investors, Sumeet Bagadia said, "One can initiate a long position in Vodafone Idea at CMP of ₹14 or a fall in the price till ₹13 levels can be used as a buying opportunity for the upside target of ₹20 to ₹25, while the support is placed at around ₹10 levels, which could be considered as a stop loss on a closing basis." He said that the telecom stock may go up to ₹28 to ₹30 levels, as Made in India 5G roll out in 2022 is expected to give some support rally in telecom stocks.

