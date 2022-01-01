Multibagger stocks for 2022: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 stocks to buy

Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Multibagger stocks for 2022: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking recommends 5 stocks to buy today as they may emerge among the multibagger stocks in 2022.
4 min read . 01:04 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stocks for 2022: Amid global economy reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic heat, Indian stock market has given a good number of multibagger stocks in 2021

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stocks for 2022: Year 2021 is gone and New Year 2022 has begun. From return perspective for stock market investors, year just gone was a remarkable one as NSE Nifty delivered around 22 per cent return in this calendar year whereas mid-cap delivered near 42 per cent and small-cap index gave around 53 per cent return. A good number of shares entered the list of multibagger stocks that included some multibagger penny stocks as well. Hence, stock investors are looking forward to the same kind of return in 2022 as well.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking recommends 5 stocks to buy today as they may emerge among the multibagger stocks in 2022:

1] Suzlon Energy: On a monthly chart, the stock has given a five months breakout and sustained above the prior high of 9.45 made in July 2021.

"One can initiate a long position in SUZLON around 10 or a fall in the price till 8 levels, can be used as a buying opportunity for the upside target of 15 and 20 while the support is placed at around 6 levels, which could be considered as a stop loss on a closing basis," says Sumeet Bagadia.

2] MMTC: On a monthly chart, the stock has been forming a Bullish Flag Pattern, which is a long continuation pattern and indicates a positive strength.

"One can initiate a long position in MMTC around 44 or a fall in the price till 40, can be used as a buying opportunity for the upside target of 60 to 80, while the support is placed at around 35 levels, which could be considered as a stop loss on a closing basis," suggests Summet Bagadia of Choice Broking.

3] IFCI: On a monthly scale, the stock has given six months consolidation breakout and moved above the prior high of 16.4 levels on June 2021 along with the Accenture volume spurt.

"One can initiate a long position in IFCI around 16 or a fall in the price till 14, can be used as a buying opportunity for the upside target of 25 to 30 while the support is placed at around 11 levels, which could be considered as a stop loss on a closing basis," Choice Broking experts said.

4] Subex: On a monthly chart, stock has given a breakout of the accumulation phase and made a high at 74.40 levels but showed profit booking from a higher level and made a low of 41.15.

"one can initiate a long position in SUBEX at CMP of 54 or a fall in the price till 50 levels can be used as a buying opportunity for the upside target of 70 to 80, while the support is placed at around 40 levels, which could be considered as a stop loss on a closing basis," said Sumeet Bagadia. He said that the stock may hit triple digit this year as business outlook for IT companies are quite good in post-Covid scenario.

5] Vodafone Idea: On a monthly chart, the stock has given breakout of its strong resistance level of 13.50 levels and sustained above the same which indicates strength in the counter. Furthermore, the stock has been trading above 100 & 50 Days Exponential Moving Averages (DEMA), which shows a positive trend for the time being.

Asked about his suggestion to stock market investors, Sumeet Bagadia said, "One can initiate a long position in Vodafone Idea at CMP of 14 or a fall in the price till 13 levels can be used as a buying opportunity for the upside target of 20 to 25, while the support is placed at around 10 levels, which could be considered as a stop loss on a closing basis." He said that the telecom stock may go up to 28 to 30 levels, as Made in India 5G roll out in 2022 is expected to give some support rally in telecom stocks.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broker companies, and not of Mint.

