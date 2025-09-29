Multibagger stocks: Force Motors to JSW Holdings — 10 stocks that doubled investor money in a year despite Trump tariffs

Multibagger stock: The Indian stock market has witnessed high volatility over the last few months after Trump imposed raging tariffs on all Indian imports. The benchmark indices all witnessed significant selling pressure over the period due to the tariff fears which loomed over investors.

US President Donald Trump has imposed a total of 50% tariffs on top of the 10% baseline tariffs on all imports from India. The first round of 25% tariffs was imposed right ahead of the 1 August 2025 deadline. The second round of tariffs was imposed after Trump signed an executive order on 6 August 2025, allocating an additional 25% import duty on Indian goods amid the trade war with world nations.

However, there were a few stocks which doubled investors' money despite the impact of the Trump tariffs, which shook the Indian stock market along with other global indices. Check out a list of 10 stocks which gave investors multibagger gains in the last one-year period.

Here are 10 stocks that doubled investors' money 1. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (APOLLO): Apollo Micro Systems shares have gained more than 215% in the last one-year period on the Indian stock market. The shares have given stock market investors over 2,732% returns on their investment in the last five years.

The shares closed 4.99% lower at ₹324.45 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹341.50 at the previous market close.

2. Axiscades Technologies Ltd (AXISCADES): Axiscades Technologies' stock has given market investors more than 175% returns on their investment in the last one-year period. The shares have gained over 3,166% in the last five years.

Axiscades Tech shares closed 2.09% lower at ₹1,639 after Friday's market close, compared to ₹1,673.95 after the previous market session.

3. ASM Technologies Ltd (ASMTEC): ASM Tech shares have given stock market investors more than 155% gains in the last one-year period. In the last five-year period, the shares have gained over 2,267% on the Indian stock market.

ASM Technologies' share price closed 5.00% lower at ₹4,139.90 after the stock market closed last week, compared to ₹4,357.75 at the previous market session.

4. Force Motors Ltd (FORCEMOT): Force Motors shares have given stock market investors more than 133% gains in the last one-year period and more than 1,531% returns on their investment in the last five years.

Force Motors' share price closed 2.24% lower at ₹17,362.30 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹17,760.70 at the previous market session.

5. Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd (SHAILY): Shaily Engineering shares have given stock market investors more than 123% returns on their investment in the last one-year period. The stock has gained over 420% over the last five years on the Indian stock market.

Shaily Engineering's share price closed 1.47% lower at ₹2,246.70 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹2,280.30 at the previous stock market close.

6. Gabriel India Ltd (GABRIEL): Gabriel India's stock has gained more than 141% over the last one-year period. The company's shares have given investors over 1,082% returns in the last five years.

Gabriel India's share price closed 0.45% lower at ₹1,239.35 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹1,245 at the previous stock market close.

7. Cartrade Tech Ltd (CARTRADE): CarTrade Tech shares have given stock market investors more than 152% returns on their investment in the last one-year period. The shares have gained 62.42% since they were listed on the Indian stock market in August 2021.

The company shares closed 0.76% lower at ₹2,436.40 after Friday's stock market close, compared to ₹2,455 at the previous market session.

8. Cupid Ltd (CUPID): Cupid shares have given stock market investors more than 161% returns on their investment in the last one-year period. The stock has gained over 1,869% in the last five years.

Cupid share price closed 1.51% lower at ₹215.55 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹218.85 at the previous market close.

9. JSW Holdings Ltd (JSWHL): JSW Holdings shares have given stock market investors 100% returns on their investment in the last one-year period. The company's stock has gained 708% in the last five years.

JSW Holdings shares closed 2.19% lower at ₹18,042.55 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹18,446 at the previous market close.

10. Banco Products (India) Ltd (BANCOINDIA): Banco India shares have gained more than 145% in the last one-year period. The company's shares have jumped over 1,752% in the last five years.

Banco India shares closed marginally higher at ₹829.60, compared to ₹829.25 at the previous market close.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee