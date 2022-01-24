The company is looking to reach $1 billion annual revenue in six to eight quarters from now and looking at EBITDA margin expansion of 16-17%, while a further 100-150 bps margin improvement is expected. Strong deal win momentum will help improve its revenue growth, which could act as key triggers for future stock price performance, as per the brokerage. The company is net debt free and has healthy double digit return ratio.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}