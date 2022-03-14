Indian equity markets continued to witness heightened volatility in February 2022. FPI selling intensified during the month, leading to a decline of 5-10% for broader indices. Drop in market levels impacted cash volumes (down 9% month-on-month), but higher volatility increased derivatives/commodity volumes.

However, all segments continue exhibiting positive trends in March 2022 thus far, said brokerage house ICICI Securities in a note. Multibagger stocks BSE and CDSL have rallyied over 405% and 155% respectively in a year. However, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) shares are down about 9% in a year.

The brokerage has Hold ratings on exchange stocks BSE and CDSL whereas it has Add recommendation on MCX shares. “MCX witnessed a large spike in its adjusted ADTV (futures + future equivalent option volumes) as volatility (especially in crude) increased in the wake of geopolitical concerns," the note stated.

BSE maintains market share in terms of number of mutual fund orders processed as it grew 98%/54% year-on-year (YoY) in February 2022. This implies 86% market share in the number of orders processed and 67% in terms of value last month for the stock exchange, ICICI Securities highlighted.

“Data up to 11th March 2022 indicates sharp growth in volumes across segments as cash volumes are up 18% MoM, NSE equity derivatives volumes up 2% MoM, and MCX adjusted ADTV (futures + options) up by a strong 57%," the brokerage note added.

Central Depository Services (CDSL) is one of the two depositories in India and the only listed one in the country, the other being National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). It facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and facilitates settlement of trades on stock exchanges. Whereas, BSE is the oldest and India's first equity index launched in the country.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

