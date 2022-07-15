Multibagger stocks in making? These 5 pharma stocks give up to 92% YTD return2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 08:52 AM IST
- Multibagger stocks for 2022: These 5 pharma shares have delivered YTD return from 50 per cent to 92 per cent
Listen to this article
Multibagger stocks for 2022: Despite global economy reeling under the heat of inflation and slowdown fears, Indian stock market has managed to produce a good number of multibagger stocks in 2022. In fact, some quality stocks have managed to deliver stellar return to its shareholders and they are being labelled as possible multibagger stocks for 2022.