Multibagger stocks for 2022: Despite global economy reeling under the heat of inflation and slowdown fears, Indian stock market has managed to produce a good number of multibagger stocks in 2022. In fact, some quality stocks have managed to deliver stellar return to its shareholders and they are being labelled as possible multibagger stocks for 2022.

Here we list out 5 pharma sector stocks that have delivered up to 92 per cent YTD return to its shareholders:

1] Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals: This pharma stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last few years. This stock has been in uptrend since February 2022. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this stock has surged from around 170 to 345, delivering around 92 per cent return to its investors having long position in the counter.

2] Lactose India: This pharma stock is also among the multibagger stocks in last one year. It has given more than 125 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year. In YTD time, this small-cap pharma stock has risen from around 39 to 73 apiece levels, logging near 87 per cent rise in this period.

3] Syschem India: Share of this pharma company is one of the multibagger penny stocks in 2021. In last one year, this penny stock has risen from around 8.35 apiece levels to 27.70 per share mark, ascending to the tune of 230 per cent in last one year. In YTD time, this multibagger penny stock has ascended from 17.30 to 27.70 apiece levels, recording 60 per cent jump in 2022.

4] Parnax Labs: Share of this small-cap pharma stock is one of the multibagger stocks in last one year. This pharma stock has risen from 23.50 to 84 apiece levels in last one year, delivering 255 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. In YTD time, this pharma share has risen from around 55 to 84, delivering more than 50 per cent return to its investors having long position in the scrip.

5] Zim Laboratories: This is also a small-cap pharma stock with a market cap of 347 crore. This pharma stock has risen from around 119 to 214 apiece levels, delivering around 80 per cent to its shareholders. So, this stock is also considered as one of the potential multibagger stocks for 2022.

