Multibagger stocks in making? These 5 pharma stocks give up to 92% YTD return

4] Parnax Labs: Share of this small-cap pharma stock is one of the multibagger stocks in last one year. This pharma stock has risen from ₹23.50 to ₹84 apiece levels in last one year, delivering 255 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. In YTD time, this pharma share has risen from around ₹55 to ₹84, delivering more than 50 per cent return to its investors having long position in the scrip.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}